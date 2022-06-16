The star of the spin-off show “College for boys” compares the series to “Euphoria”

Patrick Schwarzenegger compares the upcoming college spin-off The Boys to Euphoria. Euphoria is a popular teen HBO Max series created by Sam Levinson and based on the Israeli TV series of the same name. It follows the films “Spider-Man: No Home” and Zendaya from “Dune” as Ryu, one of many troubled teenagers who struggle with various problems, including domestic violence and drug addiction. While Zendaya was by far the biggest star of the show when the first season premiered in 2019, Euphoria made many of its newcomers A-listers, including Alexa Demi, Sydney Sweeney, Angus Cloud, Hunter Schafer and Australian heartthrob Jacob Elordi.

The upcoming spin-off of The Boys doesn’t necessarily elicit a natural comparison with the dark drama. “The Boys,” season 3 of which is currently airing on Prime Video, is based on the DC comics series of the same name, about a group of irreverent vigilantes who are determined to destroy a satirical version of the Justice League. In September 2020, it was announced that the violent and darkly comic series will receive a spin-off called The Boys Presents: Varsity, which will focus on college for young superheroes. The show is currently being filmed in Toronto with an ensemble that includes Schwarzenegger, who is a regular cast member alongside Marco Pigossi, and the star of “Save the Last Dance” and “Not Another Teen Movie” Sean Patrick Thomas.

Schwarzenegger recently appeared on the Variety Just for Variety podcast. He told how much fun he had on the set of The Boys Presents: Varsity, describing the tone as a “lighthearted comedy.” He elaborated on the approach to the R-rated series, saying it was “like Euphoria meeting superheroes.” Read his full quote below:

This set is really funny and it’s just a free comedy. It’s like Euphoria meeting superheroes.

While The Boys Presents: Varsity certainly has a much more comical approach than the harsh Euphoria, it does seem to destroy the images and expectations of content for young people in the same way as the HBO series. This spirit is followed right up to the casting, during which several outstanding young performers will be asked to subvert their more famous roles in more serious and attractive projects for teenagers. Among the actors are the star of “American Pie: Rules for Girls” Lizz Broadway, Elena from “Avalor” Aimee Carrero, Maddie Phillips from Project Mc2 and Jazz Sinclair from “Paper Towns”.

So far, little is known about this by-product of The Boys college. Since filming is scheduled for October, it is unlikely that more details will appear in the near future. However, what Schwarzenegger promises sounds like the perfect application of the Boys’ cheeky humor in an environment similar to Professor X’s Xavier School for Gifted Youth in the X-Men comics.