The star of the show “Hawkeye” talks about the Kazi finale. The fate and future of the MCU

Although he seemingly met his end, Hawkeye star Fra Fee shared his thoughts on his final fate and the future of the Marvel cinematic universe. The MCU series takes place a year after the events of Avengers: Finale, when Clint Barton takes a long-awaited vacation with his family in New York for Christmas. His holiday trip falls apart when Hawkeye fan Kate Bishop inadvertently angers Barton’s enemies from his Ronin past by demanding he clean up her mess so he can return to his family for the holiday.

Jeremy Renner led the cast of “Hawkeye” in the title role along with MCU newcomers Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, Tony Dalton, Fra Fee, Brian d’Arcy James, Alex Paunovich, Peter Adamchik, Simon Callow, Vera Farmiga and Zan McClarnon. The series also featured the return of Linda Cardellini as Clint’s wife Laura, Florence Pugh as Elena from Black Widow, and Vincent D’Onofrio as the kingpin from Netflix’s Daredevil. “Hawkeye” has received mostly positive reviews from critics for its short story, the chemistry between Renner and Steinfeld, and character development, and as the show creates many options for the future of the MCU, one star is eager to take part in the fun.

In a recent interview with Attitude, Phra Phi talked about Kazi’s final fate in Disney+ ‘s Hawkeye and his potential future in the MCU. The actor expressed his uncertainty about any specific plans for his character, while noting his non-disclosure contract, but shared his hope to return to the comic book franchise. See what Fi said below:

“Um, the truth is, I don’t know yet. But I really hope that Kazi will appear. I wouldn’t bet money on the fact that he died prematurely at the end of Hawkeye. No one has ever died in Marvel. I would really hope and definitely be happy to get back to the character and the world—I had such a good time.”

The last episodes of Hawkeye revealed that Kazi was involved in Echo’s father’s death, as Kingpin ordered him to be absent on the night of his death to allow Ronin to kill her father. Clint helped Echo find out about this, as a result of which she included both Kazi and Kingpin in the action-packed finale of the show in Times Square. Echo will apparently kill Kazi in a one-on-one battle between them, while her latest confrontation with Kingpin showed how the camera conveniently moves when a gunshot echoes.

Although Kazi’s final fate seemed more certain than Kingpin’s in the series, it seems that Phra Phi from Hawkeye still has several ways to return in the future. Since Alaqua Cox is getting his own extra series, Echo, to explore the character’s origin story and time after the previous MCU series, it seems possible that Kazi will appear in the upcoming series, whether it’s a flashback or a revelation about his survival, especially with the return of McLarnon. as Maya’s father and, rumor has it, Charlie Cox’s Daredevil and Kingpin D’Onofrio appear. While viewers are waiting for news of his return, they can see Fi’s debut in the MCU as Kazi, and “Hawkeye” is already available for full broadcast on Disney+.