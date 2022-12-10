The Star of The Series “Parks and Recreation” Helen Slayton-Hughes Has Died at The Age of 92

Helen Slayton-Hughes, an actress who played roles in the films “Parks and Recreation”, “New Girl”, “Developmental Delay” and others, has died at the age of 92.

Her death was confirmed by her family in a Facebook post on Thursday (December 8). The cause of death is not specified.

The statement read: “Helen passed away last night. Her pain is over, but her fierce spirit lives on. Thank you for the love and support for her and her work.”

Slayton-Hughes was born in 1930, and her acting career did not begin in earnest until she turned 50, when she appeared in the 1980 film Mafia on the Award.

Since then, she has appeared in a variety of popular sitcoms, including “New Girl,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Arrested Development,” as well as in the films “The West Wing” and “True Blood.”

Her most famous role was the delightfully grumpy administrator Ethel Beevers in the TV series Parks and Recreation, appearing in 11 episodes between 2011 and 2015.

Watch her best snippets from this show along with a tribute to her family below.

After it became known about her death, the official Parks And Recreation account tweeted: Rest in peace, Helen Slayton-Hughes. Ethel Beevers will always remain in our hearts.”

Rest in peace, Helen Slayton-Hughes ❤️ Ethel Beavers will forever be in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/eofVlrCtns — Parks and Recreation (@parksandrec) December 9, 2022

One of the show’s stars, Adam Scott, also paid tribute on Instagram, writing: “Lots of love to Helen Slayton-Hughes, her family and Ethel Beevers. All your friends in Pawnee will miss you.

Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör Adam Scott (@mradamscott)’in paylaştığı bir gönderi

Aubrey Plaza, who played April Ludgate in the series, added: “It’s always been Ethel Beevers. Always. Rest in peace Helen.

“You were so loved and admired, and I want to be you when I grow up.”