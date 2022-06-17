The star of the prequel show “Beauty and the Beast” spoke about the delay in filming

Actor Fra Fee shared news about “Small Town“, the postponed prequel series “Beauty and the Beast”. In 2017, Disney released a game version of its favorite 1991 musical film, Beauty and the Beast. The film “Beauty and the Beast” starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens became a real hit for the Mouse House, earning $ 1.2 billion worldwide and becoming the highest-grossing musical of its time. Thanks to its success, Disney sought to capitalize on the continued popularity of the film by announcing the prequel series “Beauty and the Beast” “Small Town”. The new project revolves around the diabolical duo of Luke Evans and Josh Gad, Gaston and LeFou, and has been commissioned for release on Disney+.

Advertised as a limited series, “Small Town” began to make significant strides in 2020. In March of the same year, Gad, Eddie Kitsis and Adam Horowitz were appointed showrunners, and the following month, original composer Alan Menken also confirmed that he would be returning to record music for the show. Subsequently, Brianna Middleton was chosen for the female lead, and Jelani Aladdin, Fra Fee and Rita Ora later joined important roles. However, just a few days after Ora’s casting was announced, Disney postponed the screening of the Beauty and the Beast prequel indefinitely, citing creative problems and scheduling conflicts with Gad and Evans. The show has not been completely canceled, and it has been reported that there are plans to launch the series in the future.