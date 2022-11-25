The Star of The Lower Floor Shared an Outrageous Video of His Own Arrest

If you’ve ever wondered what type of person would run around the field in the middle of a sporting event knowing they would inevitably be grabbed by security guards, let me introduce Kyle Dickard. The twenty-four-year-old, who was recently seen in “Adventure Below Deck,” one of the franchise’s many spin-offs, was arrested last week after he jumped over a fence and rushed onto the field during an Inter Miami game at the DRV PNK stadium. The reality star was charged with hooliganism, resisting an officer without violence and bribing a public official. He also received a $7,500 bond.

Given that he’s not exactly Johnny Depp, the arrest probably wouldn’t have attracted a lot of attention outside of his immediate social network and possibly his workplace, but the “Under Deck” star decided to post a video of what happened on Instagram, and it’s absolutely outrageous. to such an extent that it is beginning to be picked up by the media. I wasn’t going to run, but then I watched it and just had to say something. Take a look at this madness below…

Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör KD (@dr.dickard)’in paylaştığı bir gönderi

Before I start here, I want to make it clear that I do not approve of running around the field during a game. This distracts from the true reason for the presence of people, and the guards have enough drunken nonsense to deal with people in the crowd. You don’t need to add to their to-do list by creating a situation on the field.

At the same time, it would be unfair not to mention the impressive speed of Kyle Dickard here. The dude looks like a high-level runner dodging a few tackles. He also seems to know when to turn on the speed, as he can find second gear as soon as several guards are right on his tail. In the end, however, his choice of clothes drives him crazy, as his pants start to fall off, which slows down his pace. Such a beginner’s mistake. If you’re going to run around the field, everyone knows you need a belt.

According to People, the situation worsened for Dickard, who once ate a jellyfish, after he was detained. It is reported that he tried to pay the police $ 300 to let him go, but this offer was rejected and led to the fact that he was also charged with bribery. He also apparently got punched in the face by a security guard while trying to avoid capture. It is unclear whether it was this or his attempt to flee back to the field after his arrest that caused him to face resisting the officer’s charge.

I have no idea if Under Deck cares about that. The show seems to me to be the type that would appreciate any press, but again, I can’t imagine any workplace being particularly enthusiastic about any incident involving a security guard being punched in the face.