The Star of “The Heir” Brian Cox Finally Met With Professor Brian Cox

Actor Brian Cox finally met Professor Brian Cox at the BBC breakfast.

The couple appeared on the morning (November 18) episode of the show, discussing with host Charlie State the number of run-ins they had over their identical names.

“It was very confusing last night when he came to the hotel and said there were two Brian Cox, so they said: “You have two rooms,” the “Heirs” actor said of the confusion when it came to checking into a hotel.

“[The professor] said, ‘No, I think there are two Brian Cox,’ and the hotel said, ‘We can’t have two Brian Cox.’

Then the academician added: “I was not registered! I had to change my name. I had to take a picture on my phone and say, “This Brian Cox, he’s coming later,” and he said: “I don’t know any of you.” I don’t watch TV.”

Take a look at the couple’s meeting here:

I’m on @BBCBreakfast in the next hour talking about Black Holes – with the ‘other’ Brian Cox. One day I will tell the full story about me trying to check into the hotel last night. Confusion doesn’t begin to describe it. pic.twitter.com/mFoMOyYgbK — Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) November 18, 2022

Professor Cox added that, in his opinion, he may have to share a room with the actor of “Heritage”. “Maybe it happened because he was going to cancel—I was thinking about it!”

He also added that he is often confused with an actor, saying, “Sometimes I get in the car and the driver says, ‘Oh, I love Continuity, I don’t like these astronomical things.’

Meanwhile, the first teaser of the fourth season of “Legacy” was released recently, after filming began this summer. Here’s everything we know about the new episodes at the moment.