The star of the Game of Thrones spin-off “House of the Dragon” has already left Twitter due to criticism

One of the two most anticipated TV premieres of 2022 took place on August 21, when HBO presented the highly paid fantasy epic “House of the Dragon”, which expands the franchise of the Game of Thrones network in the form of a prequel. The reactions on Twitter seemed to match the critical reception of “House of the Dragon” in the sense that they are absolutely everywhere, but one star who probably hasn’t seen much of this hype is Emily Carey’s star. The actress’ social media account has apparently already suffered from fans who shared hypercritical responses to comments she made at Comic-Con in San Diego about her character, a younger version of Alicent Hightower, which is why Carey completely deleted the platform.

People deleting their social media profiles are mostly never fueled by something good-natured or morally sound, so it’s obvious that Emily Carey couldn’t spend the premiere week celebrating the long-awaited arrival of the Dragon House with her Twitter followers. And all because Carey spoke about her character with understanding and empathy, no different from any other TV or film talent. The teen star explained her decision to leave Twitter after SDCC by telling News.com.au:

I love social media. I’m 19, so I’m all on social media, and I’ve been on social media since I was a kid, because I’ve been working since I was a kid, so I’m very aware of things. Any hate that comes, it’s just… It’s the man behind the screen. You just have to move on from it. But I’ll say I deleted Twitter [after Comic-Con] because it’s so loud. Even when it’s good, there are so many of them, and it’s so loud.

It would be one thing if Emily Carey didn’t really like to jump on Twitter and did it only on the rarest of occasions, but as a 19-year-old celebrity in and around Hollywood, she’s certainly not the only one who relies on social media. stay in touch with fans, promoting your projects and anything under the sun. And one can imagine that she was very excited that The Dragon House would be her next megaproject for the general public, only for these hopes to be disappointed.

To her credit, Emily Carey does not use this situation as a launching pad to sharply attack the negativity of fans and unjustified negative reaction, and did not present things as if only downtrodden critics comment. While she obviously disagrees with how some people reacted to her words of support for her character, Carey made a perhaps wise decision, preferring universal silence rather than hitting back on Twitter or condemning any particular segment of Game of Thrones and the Dragon House fanbase. She even went on to point out that while she can appreciate the attention that comes with participating in such a huge show, the sheer number of people who step in can be overwhelming, even in the best of situations. According to her:

I love the hype, don’t get me wrong, but sometimes it can be overwhelming and I’m completely open.

Fortunately, Emily Carey was able to connect more fully with the less judgmental part of the fan base, even if she had to cut out a very popular social platform to make it happen. She reflected on the responses she saw outside of Twitter, and says that overall she feels the cast of the House of the Dragon has been accepted by millions of fans around the world.

But what’s really great is that a lot of fans noticed that I turned off Twitter and came to me on other platforms that I use more often and sent me a message to make sure that I was okay. So I definitely feel positive emotions from him now, and it’s really nice. I have a lot of respect for the fans in the sense that we are entering their world, and not they are watching our world. The fans are great. I think for the most part we were warmly received in this fan base.

While there are no doubt some recalcitrant exceptions, Emily Carey’s critics mostly disagreed with the way the actress talked about her younger version of the character Alicent Hightower, who was portrayed by Olivia Cooke in later adulthood. Given that the character’s morals aren’t entirely flawless, and that she’s not part of a more fan-friendly Targaryen Household, fans didn’t want to listen to sympathy when Carey talked at Comic-Con about how Alicent isn’t necessarily the villain everyone thinks she is. yes, especially at the age at which Carey plays her.

It remains to be seen how Alicent will behave with viewers in the future, and whether Emily Carey will find a reason to return to Twitter. Considering how huge the premiere audience was in linear and streaming— which will only grow as more people take advantage of the big discounts on HBO Max subscriptions — I can’t imagine things will get any less noisy in the near future. So maybe it would be better for fans to find her on Instagram and other places, but please don’t forget to behave yourself.