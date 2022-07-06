The star of the 90-day groom Larisa hints at bad blood with Karin

Larissa Dos Santos Lima, known for her glamorous appearance, was involved in various feuds on the show and hinted at a possible fight with her franchise colleague Karin Martins Stahl. Larisa’s time as a reality TV star was quite controversial, and she had problems with her personal life and friends. Larisa, who debuted in the 6th season of the TV series “90 days of the groom” together with her then-husband Colt Johnson, was arrested twice for domestic battery in 2018. The charges were dropped after her first arrest, and she was not charged in the second incident.

The 90-day Fiance star was arrested for the third time in January 2019 and charged with first-degree domestic violence after an alleged altercation with Colt, who filed for divorce the same day. TLC then fired Larissa in September 2020 after she appeared on an online lingerie show with CamSoda, an adult live streaming platform. However, Larissa continued to stir up drama even after the show. The Brazilian diva quarreled with her friend Jess Caroline after stopping filming. According to reports, the stars who appeared in the spin-off franchise 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, began to argue about cooperation with OnlyFans. At the time, Larissa also accused Jess of bullying her after she had cosmetic surgery.

It seems that Larisa’s contradictory lifestyle has remained the same. Recently, she hinted at another fight with another Brazilian Karin, who appeared in the TV series “The Groom for 90 Days”: before the first season of “90 Days” Larissa shared a photo of her rocking a white crop top and white sweatpants during a question and answer session with fans in her Instagram stories. . Larisa appeared in her usual hairstyle and makeup and looked stunning, adding silver accessories to her outfit. During the questions and answers, the fan asked if Larisa Karin would help “light up”. However, she replied: “I would prefer [so in the original] not to comment.” Larisa did not confirm that she and Karin have a bad relationship, but it was clear that she tried to avoid talking about Karin.

This is not the first time Larisa has held a grudge against someone. The quarrels of Larissa and her former mother-in-law Debbie Johnson became a legend of the franchise, and for many years they could not stand each other. But this is the first thing fans hear about Larisa’s dislike of Karin. The question and answer session took place after Larisa initially deactivated her Instagram. She said that she was a victim of cybercrime, and bots penetrated her Reddit, OnlyFans and TikTok accounts. Larisa has been leading a busy lifestyle for several years.

Larissa’s hint of a possible dispute with Karin may not surprise many fans, since her time on the 90-day fiance was filled with arguments and fights. She constantly attracted problems and caused headlines of controversy even after the show. Larisa had various quarrels with many people. Larisa has had a bad relationship so far, but we hope that by the end of the year she will have healthier affairs and a less confrontational friendship.