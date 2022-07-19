The star of “Teen Mom 2” Briana DeJesus heats up rumors of an affair with a new man: “My baby”

Briana DeJesus. Courtesy of Briana DeJesus/Instagram

We are making another attempt! After Briana DeJesus previously put a pause in her personal life, it seems she has returned to the market — and has already hinted at a new romance.

On Monday, July 19, the 28-year-old reality TV star posted a story on Instagram about how she rubbed the back of a mysterious guy’s head with a sticker with the inscription “My baby”. The social media upload comes after DeJesus recently erased the platform with all her past posts.

Viewers first saw DeJesus’ personal life when she appeared in the TV series “16 years Old” and “Pregnant” with ex-boyfriend Devuan Austin. The couple had a daughter, Nova, in September 2011 after their separation.

The Teen Mom 2 star, who later moved on to Luis Hernandez, gave birth to her second daughter Stella in July 2017. After breaking up with Hernandez, DeJesus found love with tattoo artist Javi Gonzalez again. The duo got engaged in May 2021, but broke up a few months later.

“I had a great year with him, but I have other plans,” DeJesus wrote on Instagram in August 2021 about her relationship with her ex. “Perhaps we will meet again in the future. I love him and he’s a great guy.”

The Florida native also called the breakup “mutual,” writing: “I have something I need to work on and goals I need to achieve. I don’t think it’s fair to drag someone along while I’m doing these things.”

Dejesus noted that she has no plans to tie the knot again yet. “Maybe the next 5 years?” she mentioned during a Q&A on Instagram.

Later that year, DeJesus’ personal life made headlines when her co-star Kailyn Lowry accused her of having an affair with Chris Lopez. (Lowry, 30, shares sons, Lux, 4, and Creed, 2, with Lopez, 28.)

The TV presenter, for her part, denied the accusations in a statement to Us Weekly. “No, I didn’t know,” she said in December 2021.

Later, Dejesus told about her plans to observe chastity against the background of serious life changes. “I was single and kept chastity for 8 months,” she tweeted in February. “After I turn a year old, I will stagger and shake. 😂”.

In a second tweet, DeJesus joked that she would be interested in exploring the dating scene on screen. “Give me a dating show!” she tweeted. “@mtv I’m ready 😂”.