The star of “Squid Game” reflects on the “alarming” success of the Netflix show

“That makes me feel hugely sad”
Squid Game star Lee Jung Jae expressed concern about the popularity of the popular Netflix series.
In a new interview with The Guardian, the actor reflected on the success of the survival show ahead of the second season, wondering why it resonated with many.
“Of course I’m happy about it, but it’s bitter,” Lee said. “Yes, it’s great that viewers consume Korean content all over the world. And they appreciate it. But if you think about the themes of Squid Game— how far we are willing to go to accumulate personal wealth, what people are forced to do — the fact that it resonated with so many people around the world is disturbing.”
He added: “You understand that this is a reality for many people around the world. And it makes me very sad.”
Lee went on to describe the “terrifying” experience of filming such intricate survival scenes.
“We had to express the experience of these characters taken to extremes. By doing this? “The more beautiful the game set was and the more childish and fun it seemed, the more terrible it was for the characters, and therefore for us as actors.”
Lee added: “I really think about what happened in this show. It’s impossible. And it made me think about what I’m not doing. Many of us live carelessly. It made me rethink how I look at the world. It couldn’t have been.”
Lee previously told IndieWire that while the show’s success was “unexpected,” he can understand why it resonated with viewers around the world.
“First of all [it’s] the fact that the games are very simple and unique at the same time, and also simple enough that people can easily follow them and copy them. And I think the most important factor was the charming characters,” he said last year.
“They thought the characters were very attractive. The audience saw themselves in some characters and other people in other characters. This helped them form an emotional connection with most of the characters.
“I think when they saw these players, the participants, desperately trying to survive in those games, they saw themselves and the problems [with] some social problems in our time. So it really resonated with them.”
Next time, Lee will play the male lead in the Disney+ series “The Novice”. The upcoming series “Star Wars”, which promises to show the coming of the Dark Side to power in the last days of the era of the Great Republic, marks the first major role of a South Korean actor in a television series after he starred in “The Squid Game”.