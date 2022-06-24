The star “Mission” was added to the cast of “Scream 6″.: impossible” by Henry Czerny

Someone is about to make a hell of a leap in genres. The recently publicized “Scream 6” has just joined the ranks of Henry Czerny, and he’s used to the heartbreaking theatrical experience. But maybe it’s not quite the same.

Cherney, who played Eugene Kittridge back in 1996 in the first immortal film “Mission Impossible” and is currently going to reprise this role in the next part, has just joined the cast of the upcoming sequel to the slasher “Scream 6”. A Canadian actor will join him. a collection of new and returning stars from a series of films whose popularity was revived thanks to the film “Scream” in 2022, which became the fifth film of the franchise. It is unknown who he will play, but filming should begin soon.

link: Why Installing Scream 6 in New York is a Good Idea

In addition to the Mob, actors Hayden Panettieri, Melissa Barrera, Jasmine Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding and Jenna Ortega will also return in “Scream 6.” Dermot Mulroney, Jack Champion, Liana Liberato, Devin Nekoda and Josh Segarra have also joined the cast of the sequel. Plot details are sparse, although it looks like Scream 6 will take place in New York and follow murder survivors who are trying to start a new life away from the fictional city of the Woodsboro franchise.

Cherni has had an experienced career in show business for many years, having played in such films as the aforementioned “Mission Impossible, Clear and Real Danger” and the 2019 comedy horror film “Ready or Not.” Interestingly, the latter also saw Cerny working with directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who are also behind the double helm of Scream 6. outside of the actor.

“The Scream” became popular with the public when his first film debuted in 1996. Being a well-thought-out but sincere parody of slashers, it managed to turn the whole genre upside down, bringing comedy and genuine thrills to the field of films, which, according to some, was growing. stale. The 1997 “Scream 2” followed suit, and many considered it as good as its predecessor. Over the years and through 3 more subsequent sequels (including the TV series) his fan base continued to grow, even though some viewers began to claim that he had become the very franchise he intended to ridicule. But the audience kept coming, so the sequels kept coming out.

Now that Scream 6 is ready to go into production, it doesn’t look like anyone is ready to stop listening to the terrifying stories about Woodsboro. Of course, it definitely has its critics, like most long-established franchises. But maybe someone like Cherni is exactly what you need to refresh the situation a little.

The premiere of “Scream 6” is scheduled for March 31, 2023.