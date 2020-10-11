The Star Citizen campaign is far from entering beta

Squadron 42, Star Citizen’s campaign mode, is far from entering beta. Its director explains the reasons that have led to delay its launch.

Cristopher Roberts, head of Star Citizen, explains where Squadron 42 is, the campaign mode of its space odyssey. As he narrates, he does not want to launch it as a way to meet a fixed date, but that it will be “when it is.”

“I am not willing to compromise on creating a game that I believe in with all my heart and soul. We all, including myself, want Squadron 42 sooner rather than later, but it would be leading everyone who works hard on this project and all of you to make a big mistake if we offered something that is not good, ”he says.

The creative explains that the objectives set internally are usually altered by “various unpredictable events”, especially when “the game is very ambitious and has a very high quality bar”. Roberts compares it to three projects of the moment: Red Dead Redemption 2, The Last of Us Part II and Cyberpunk 2077. “All of them have taken much more time than they communicated at the beginning and they even did it when they were very advanced in their production, when most of their technology has been resolved. ”

Therefore, he urges Star Citizen fans to be calm. “It’s a long way to go to beta, but everyone at Squadron 42 is working hard to deliver something great,” he concludes.

On October 10, it was 8 years since the revelation of the project. One in which he has not stopped raising millions of dollars. In 2018 we knew a new graphic advance of the campaign, in which several famous faces from Hollywood will participate. Actors such as Mark Hamill, Henry Cavill, Gillian Anderson and Gary Oldman, among others, share their faces to give credibility to the story mode. It is unknown when he will cross the finish line. What is clear is that today we are far away.



