The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe delayed again

The new version of the celebrated indie once again postpones its definitive launch on PC and consoles due to the coronavirus; It should arrive in 2019 and it has already passed to 2020.

The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe, the new version of Galactic Cafe’s celebrated narrative adventure that received such good reviews with the launch of its original installment, is once again delaying its final release on both PC and consoles, now arriving somewhere moment of 2021. And it is that the title should reach the market in 2019, although several setbacks have already postponed its launch to 2020; Now, its creators point to a launch next year through a statement not without the humorous tone characteristic of the game itself.

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe Development Update pic.twitter.com/rdKzJA7yaf — Crows Crows Crows (@crowsx3) August 18, 2020

New delay caused by coronavirus

Thus, and according to what Galactic Cafe and Crows Crows Crows point out in the official statement, the main reason for this new delay in the launch of the title is none other than the difficulties that its creators have had with its development in a situation of confinement due to the global coronavirus crisis: “The decision to postpone our launch is the result of multiple factors that have contributed to development challenges, including the impacts of COVID affecting us all this year […] It is not sustainable for the good health of our team or all the general success of the game to launch it in this vacation ”.

As we say, the statement is not exempt from certain winks to the different game delays, ensuring that this time it will arrive in 2021, in turn, crossing out the years 2019 and 2020 from previous statements. Finally, those in charge appreciate the understanding and patience of the fans.

The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe, if there are no more unforeseen events, will finally arrive next year on PC and consoles, without specifying which models, although most likely both the current generation and the next. This new version expands the content of The Stanley Parable with more extras and endings, as an extended or definitive version, a title that was a revolution in the independent market betting on a unique narrative through a narrator who knows at all times what it happens and it plays with us in the most unexpected ways.



