The Stand: miniseries based on Stephen King’s work

The Stand, the new CBS miniseries for its streaming, CBS All Access, has just won its first teaser, which features actress Whoopi Goldberg in the role of Abagail Freemantle, also known as “Mother Abagail”, an elderly woman ready to lead the survivors of “good” against greater evil, in a post-apocalyptic world after a virus kills 99% of the world’s population.

In the story, Stu Redman (James Marsden) tries to establish a new peaceful civilization in the state of Colorado, however Randall Flagg (Alexander Skarsgard) will try to use his supernatural strength to destroy the newly created community.

Watch the trailer:

About The Stand miniseries

The story follows a world decimated by the plague and involved in an elementary struggle between good and evil. Humanity’s fate rests on the frail shoulders of mother Abagail, 108, and a handful of survivors.

His worst nightmares are embodied in a man with a lethal smile and indescribable powers: Randall Flagg, the Man in Black.

The miniseries is written by Josh Boone, director of the first and last episodes, and Ben Cavell, who acts as a showrunner alongside Taylor Elmore, Will Weiske, Jimmy Miller, Roy Lee and Richard P. Rubinstein.

Jake Braver, Jill Killington, Owen King, Knate Lee and Stephen Welke, are producers.

The Stand debuts on the CBS All Access streaming platform on December 17, 2020.



