The Staircase: Colin Firth to star in criminal series

British actor Colin Firth will star in the new limited series from HBO Max, The Staircase. The story will be based on the French production Death on the Stairs, one of the first series of the True Crime style to fall in the public’s taste.

The story follows the case of Michael Peterson, a famous writer accused of killing his wife after the body was found at the bottom of the stairs at his home. The court battle went on for 16 years.

The original series aired in 2004, but the director of the plot Jean-Xavier de Lestrade decided to return to the case a few years later to include three more episodes. The full version is available on Netflix.

The script and production is in the hands of the filmmaker Antonio Campos, responsible for the film O Diabo de Cada Dia. According to Campos, the project has been working since 2008. “It was worth waiting to be able to find partners like HBO Max, Annapurna [co- series producer] and the incredible Colin Firth to dramatize such a complex real-life story, ”he said in a statement.

There is still no information about the series’ release date.