The Squidward Game: What Steven Spielberg wants to copy from the Netflix drama

The Squid Game, the South Korean series of psychological and survival horror, premiered for the first time on September 17, 2021 through the Netflix streaming platform, becoming the most watched series worldwide in the entire history of the transmitter, in its first 28 days after launch.

The series that Netflix renewed for season 2, managed to capture the attention of 111 million views around the world, being in the first place of the top 10 as the most watched of the transmitter. A feat that has thus far not been surpassed by any other television show in the short term.

The drama of South Korean origin told its story in a total of 9 episodes, following a series of deadly games that put the lives of 456 participants at risk who decide to embark on this journey for a huge prize, which will allow the winner to pay all their debts. A dark story that somehow shows how the predatory system to which the citizens of the world are subjected works.

It should be noted that the success of The Squid Game is not only due to its stories, but also to the interpretive quality of each of its characters, who, despite the fact that they were not recognized at the time of the premiere of the Netfllix series , they immediately rose to fame and became celebrities.

The Squid Game is an excellent program starring practically unknown actors, but it was successful. An important detail that curiously caught the attention of the famous Hollywood filmmaker, Steven Spielberg, who ended up praising the Netflix series by recognizing the success achieved and its enormous popularity.

In an interview shared by Deadline, Steven Spielberg praised The Squidward Game for its casting. He believes that the series may have changed the way many people in Hollywood think about making television and film productions. This said:

“The Squid Game came along and completely changed things for us. Some time ago, it was the big stars that attracted the audience. Nowadays, it’s interesting because unknown people can star in entire series. They can also appear in movies.”