The Squid Game: They confirm when season 2 of the Netflix drama premieres

The Squid Game, the South Korean series that premiered on the Netflix streaming platform on September 17, 2021, and within days of its release became a cultural phenomenon, achieving high audience levels that broke important records throughout history. of television, due to its fascinating plot loaded with suspense and a lot of drama.

So far, no other program has surpassed The Squid Game as the most watched series, not only on Netflix, but of all streams, maintaining the general record with 571.8 million hours viewed during the week of September 27, after climbing from its first weekend going from 63.2 million to 448.7 million in the second until achieving 258.8 in the fourth. Until remaining in the top ten of non-English language titles until the week of January 17.

Thanks to its impressive success, The Squid Game was officially renewed for its second season on Netflix, becoming one of the most anticipated installments by fans. However, the bad news is that viewers of the South Korean drama will have to wait a long time for new episodes.

Speaking in a new interview with Variety, the show’s creator Hwang Dong-hyuk noted that he is about to return to South Korea to write the latest installment of the hit Netflix series. On top of that, he hopes to have the full program by the end of 2024; which means that it will take approximately more than two and a half years for its launch.

With this in mind, fans of The Squidward Game are surely wondering what is causing the delay in watching season 2 of the Netflix series. Keep in mind, Hwang Dong-hyuk is a producer who keeps himself extremely busy with other projects that are in development. And although the creator spent many years working on the nine episodes of the first installment, it seems that season 2 will still require a lot of work, although the production team could be expanded for it.

And as for what to expect from The Squidward Game Season 2, Seong Gi-hun is likely to continue to be at the center of the story as he takes it upon himself to destroy the games that led many people to meet their deaths. This could result in a very different kind of story, as most of the main characters from Season 1 are dead.