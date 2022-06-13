“The Squid Game”: meet the characters of the second season announced at the moment

Red light, green light! Here’s how the status of Squid Game Season 2 has changed now that Netflix has officially approved the show for new episodes. The series will feature some of the few survivors of the deadly events of Squid Game Season 1, but that’s not all. Read on to find out which characters will appear next season when the next round of challenges begins.

Netflix has officially given the green light to the second season of the series “The Squid Game”.

Netflix officially announced the second season of Squid Game on Sunday, June 13, after much speculation about whether there will be another season. “By your marks. Get ready. Green light. Squid Game continues,” Netflix said in a statement posted on its Instagram page.

The first season of the show followed the debt-ridden player Song Ki-hoon when he joined 455 other Squid Game contestants. He hoped to use the profits from the game to pay off his debts and ensure a better life for his little daughter Song Ga Yeon.

In the end, Gi-hoon won the competition by defeating his friend Cho Sang-woo in the final round. But the games traumatized him so much that a year later he never spent any of that money.

After contacting the organizer of the game, he decided to use his earnings to help the families of some people who died in the games. Gi Hoon also booked a ticket to see his daughter. But as soon as he boarded the plane, he turned back, apparently planning to investigate those behind the squid game.

Gi Hoon and others will return in the second season of the series “The Squid Game”

In a separate Instagram post, Netflix confirmed that Gi Hoon will return for the second season of Squid Game, in addition to several others, including The Front Man. “The man in the ddakji suit can come back. You will also [meet] Yong Hee’s boyfriend, Chol Soo,” the statement said.

Although the exact plot is unknown, the show’s creator Hwang Dong Hyuk has been putting together a “main storyline” for several months.

“I have a main storyline in my head,” Hwang told Entertainment Weekly in November 2021. — I am currently considering the details… In the first season we saw, Gi Hoon is a character whose humanity is manifested through or revealed in certain situations. In other words, his humanity manifests itself very passively.”

“But I think that in the second season, what he learned in games and from his experience in the first season, they will all be used more actively,” he added. “At the same time, as for the Frontman, who was also a winner in the past, but became a Frontman, it’s like Darth Vader. Someone becomes a Jedi, and someone becomes Darth Vader, right? I think maybe Gi Hong will go through a certain critical moment when he will also be put to the test.”

When will the show be released?

After all the teaser information about the next season of Squid Game, fans are undoubtedly excited about what lies ahead. Although Netflix has not yet announced a release date for the second season of Squid Game, Hwang told Vanity Fair that it could be in 2023 or 2024.

“Humanity will be put to the test again in these games,” he teased at the time.

In the meantime, viewers can find the first season of the show currently streaming on Netflix.