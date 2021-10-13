The Squid Game By ElRubius, Today; What Time Does It Start, Participants

Squid Game: We tell you how the Squid Game event that ElRubius is organizing online with other streamers and youtubers will work. The great success of the Squid Game series has been proven time and again by numbers, records it is breaking, and the fact that everyone is talking about it. It has crossed the borders of South Korea to become known around the world thanks to being available on Netflix, dealing with universal themes and having a plot that hooks us from the first moment. How could it be otherwise, games inspired by the tests that appear in the series are beginning to emerge, something that streamers of the caliber of ElRubius have taken advantage of to create their own tournaments and online events.

What time does the Squid Game start by ElRubius

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 6:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 5:00 p.m.

Argentina: at 1:00 p.m.

Bolivia: at 12:00 hours

Brazil: at 1:00 p.m.

Chile: at 12:00

Colombia: at 11:00 am

Costa Rica: at 10:00 am

Cuba: at 12:00 hours

Ecuador: at 11:00 am

El Salvador: at 10:00 am

United States (Washington D.C.): at 12:00

United States (PT): at 09:00

Guatemala: at 10:00 am

Honduras: at 10:00 am

Mexico: at 11:00 am

Nicaragua: at 10:00 am

Panama: at 11:00 am

Paraguay: at 12:00

Peru: at 11:00 am

Puerto Rico: at 12:00 hours

Dominican Republic: at 12:00 hours

Uruguay: at 1:00 p.m.

Venezuela: at 12:00 hours