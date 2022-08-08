The sports world’s reaction to Olivia Newton-John’s heartbreaking news

The world mourns the loss of Olivia Newton-John on Monday afternoon.

The singer, songwriter, actress and activist died at the age of 73 on Monday.

Newton-John, perhaps best known for her role in Grease, has died after a decade-long battle with breast cancer.

Fans from all over the world, including representatives of the sports world, pour thanks.

“Among my biggest wishes was that someday I would meet Olivia Newton-John and tell her that I saw Grease six times in the summer of 1978 because of her, and that I was always happier to hear her sing something. She was a lifelong favorite. It’s hard to accept. Rest in peace,” wrote David Aldridge.

“Rest in peace, Olivia Newton-John,— wrote Rex Chapman.

“OLIVIA NEWTON JOHN, I LOVE YOU WITH ALL MY HEART, BUBBA FOREVER,” wrote wrestler The Iron Sheik.

Our thoughts are with Olivia’s friends and family at this difficult time.

May the earth be down to her.