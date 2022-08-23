The sports world reacts to the colorful video of Gabrielle Union on a boat

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are having fun together in Spain, that’s for sure.

On Monday evening, Union posted a video of them having fun on a yacht. Near the end of the clip, Wade bends down to bite his partner’s.

Union’s video immediately blew up Instagram, receiving more than 367,000 likes in such a short period of time.

Sports fans praise Wade for his actions in the Union video.

Even actor Aaron Paul reacted to Union’s post by writing: “I’m obsessed with you two.”

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Jasmine Sanders also commented: “I love you all!”

Wade and Union have been married since August 30, 2014. Next Tuesday they will celebrate this special day.

Although there is no timetable for when the “Wide World Tour” will end, we assume that Wade and Union will go on vacation for their anniversary.