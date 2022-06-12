The sports world pays tribute to the legendary Stuart Scott video

Saturday marked the 25th anniversary of Michael Jordan’s iconic “Game against the Flu,” in which a sick and suffering Michael Jay bequeathed the Bulls victory in the fifth game of the 1997 NBA Finals, scoring an incredible 38 points.

To mark the moment, ESPN shared an old SportsCenter clip featuring the late great Stuart Scott, who was there to smash it a quarter of a century ago.

It took some time for the sports world to remember their favorite sports commentator and weekend host.

“I miss Stu…” wrote the Dolphins beat writer.

“Rest in peace, Stu, what a legend.”

“Rest in peace, the great Stuart Scott,” another user said. “He is the founder of hip-hop sports journalism.”

“Michael, Michael, [Michael], can’t you see? Sometimes your three just hypnotize me,” another fan laughed.

“Today’s kids * shake their fist in front of a cloud* and have no idea how magical and wonderful SportsCenter was in the 90s,” the radio host tweeted. “It was our path to points and highlights long before sports reporting gave way to HOT RELATIONSHIPS and flashy opinions of today.”

“We miss you, Stu. We miss the old ESPN too.”

It’s hard to believe that it’s been seven years since Stuart Scott tragically passed away after a long battle with cancer.