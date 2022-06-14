The sports world is furious over Britney Griner’s Decision

There is no set date yet when Britney Griner will be able to return home to the United States.

Griner appeared before a Russian court on Tuesday, and her detention was extended until at least July 2.

She has been in prison for more than 100 days after the incident at the Moscow airport. She was detained because Russian officials found hashish oil in her luggage.

If found guilty on these charges, she could face up to ten years in a Russian prison.

Sports fans are rightly outraged by this decision of the Russian authorities.

“WNBA star Britney Griner has been illegally detained in Russia for more than 100 days. Today, the term of her pre-trial detention was extended again. I am extremely worried about her well-being. We need to bring her home,” one fan wrote. .

“Why isn’t the administration prioritizing the release of Britney Griner?!” one fan asked.

I hope she will be allowed to return home in early July.