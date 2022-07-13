The spin-off of the movie “John Wick” has received an exciting update from Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas talks about the spin-off of the film “John Wick” “Ballerina”. The Cuban-born actress has turned into a major star over the past few years. She had a role in Blade Runner 2049 in 2017, and then she played the lead role of Maria Cabrera in Get Knives in 2019. Since then, de Armas has starred in action films such as “No Time to Die” and “Grey Man”. The actress will also play Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominick’s film “Blonde” with an NC-17 rating.

De Armas will continue his stellar status in the lead role in “Ballerina”. Ballerina is an action movie that exists in the John Wick universe. Most likely, it will also feature Keanu Reeves, and it will be released after the release of John Wick’s Chapter 4 in 2023. “Ballerina” was directed by an outstanding talent in the field of action films, Len Wiseman, who worked as a screenwriter, producer and /or director in films such as “Another World” and “Remember Everything”. It is also suspected that the author of “John Wick: Chapter 3” Shay Hutten will return to the universe with the Ballerina. The story will follow de Armas as a female killer who wants revenge on the people who killed her family.

De Armas now announces that she and the Ballerina’s team have hired a screenwriter for the film. According to Elle, de Armas considered it vital to hire a female writer for the project since she joined the production. After interviewing “about five or six writers,” the Ballerina team hired actress, director and Oscar-winning screenwriter Emerald Fennell. Check out de Armas’ full statement below:

“It was very important for me to hire a female writer, because at the time when I was involved in the project, it was only director Len Wiseman and another guy. And I thought: “It won’t work. “So I interviewed five or six writers. We hired Emerald Fennell, of whom I was so proud.”

Not only is it important that the Ballerina team hired a female writer for this story about a female killer in the John Wick universe, but Fennell’s choice could be a great move for the film. Fennell received widespread acclaim for her 2020 film A Budding Young Woman, for which she received Oscar nominations for Best Film and Best Director, and also won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. Fennell also worked as a screenwriter on the popular TV show “Killing Eve” and starred in famous films and on television, such as “The Crown”. Fennell has established herself as a multi-talented force in the film and television industry, which made her an exciting choice to participate in such a major action thriller with a Ballerina.

With the hiring of Fennell, the Ballerina was able to take on new and enticing tonal directions. Fennell has demonstrated her ability to combine the sinister, the comical and the heartbreaking in “A Promising Young Woman.” With her and de Armas in “Ballerina” along with Wiseman, the John Wick spin-off could be a fantastic new action movie featuring women. Time will tell when the script of “Ballerina” will be ready and the shooting of the film will begin.