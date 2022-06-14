The Spider’s Head Interview | Miles Teller, Chris Hemsworth, Jerny Smollett and others More!

“Spider’s Head” stars Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller and Jerny Smollett, as well as director Joseph Kosinski and producer Eric Newman discuss their new Netflix original film with CinemaBlend managing editor Sean O’Connell. See how they discuss the twisted script of the film, vague deadlines, how Miles Teller and Joseph Kosinski celebrate the success of “The Best Shooter: Maverick” and much more.

Video chapters

00:00 – Intro 00:20 – When Miles Teller decided to take on “Spider’s Head” 01:18 – When Jerny Smollett decided to take on “Spider’s Head” 01:58 – Chris Hemsworth on when the action “Spider’s Head” 02:41 – Miles Teller on when it happens “Spider’s Head” 03:00 – Jerny Smollett on when the action “Spider’s Head” 03:41 – Joseph Kosinski on when the action “Spider’s Head” 04:20 – Eric Newman on when to reveal plot twists 05:43 – Chris Hemsworth on how to cope with the American accent of his character 06:38 – Miles Teller on celebrating the huge success of the film “Best Shooter: Maverick” 07:15 – Joseph Kosinski on celebrating the huge success of the film “Best Shooter: Maverick” 07:48 – Chris Hemsworth on the possible crossover “Interceptor”, “Evacuation” and “The Expendables”