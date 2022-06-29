The spell in the Hocus Pocus 2 trailer hints that it replaces the original character

As Hocus Pocus 2 resurrects the Sanderson sisters again, the spell in the trailer hints at replacing the original character Thackery Binks. Although Dani, Max and Allison won’t be returning in Hocus Pocus 2, Winifred (Bette Midler), Mary (Kathy Nagimi) and Sarah Sanderson (Sarah Jessica Parker) will reappear when the trio of witches face off against a new generation of Salem teenagers on Halloween night. In the trailer for Hocus Pocus 2, three teenagers summon the Sanderson sisters with a candle with a black flame, and a mysterious black cat appears because of a familiar spell from the original film.

Before Max accidentally resurrected the Sanderson sisters in 1993, Hocus Pocus opened with Thackery Binks trying to save his younger sister Emily from witches back in 1693. he’s turned into an immortal black cat. 300 years later, Thackery’s talking cat helps Max, Dani and Allison put the sisters in their graves forever, and Sanderson’s broken spell also means that Thackery’s spirit was able to reunite with Emily in the afterlife.

Link: Phew, the Hocus Pocus 2 trailer has refuted the Disturbing continuation theory

While it doesn’t look like the spirit of Thackery Binks is inhabiting the cat again, the Disney+ Hocus Pocus 2 trailer hints that witches are turning another person into an immortal black cat. In the background of the Hocus Pocus 2 trailer, the Sanderson sisters can be heard repeating the itch-it’s-a-cop-it’s-a-melaka-mystique spell. This particular spell was used in the original Hocus Pocus movie to turn the human boy Thackery Binks into a deadly cat, suggesting that the return of Winifred, Mary and Sarah would be marked by the new teenager’s curse of eternal life.

The black cat in the trailer for “Hocus Pocus 2” does not speak, so it is unclear who will be the unfortunate soul trapped in the animal’s body. However, it is unlikely that the black cat will return to Thackery Binks, since his soul has already passed into the afterlife. In the trailer for Hocus Pocus 2, only three new teenage actors were shown, who apparently replace the original cast of Hocus Pocus, Max, Dani and Allison, and it is possible that one of these characters turned into a cat by the spell of the Sanderson sisters. Replacing Thackery Binks’ beloved character from Hocus Pocus won’t be easy, but the sequel certainly pays homage to the supernatural dynamics of the original. If Hocus Pocus 2 had brought the original character back from the grave, the zombie Billy Butcherson would have been the best choice.

Replacing Thackery Binks with a new character is a much better choice for Hocus Pocus 2 than returning the original black cat. Thackery received a touching ending in which Dani was upset at the thought of his loss, but ultimately happy that his soul could calm down and return to his younger sister. Hocus Pocus 2, reviving Thackery Binks, will undermine the bittersweet ending of the original film, since Thackery has already lived 300 painful years as a black cat, trying to prevent a virgin from lighting a candle with a black flame. Fortunately, Max, Dani and Allison came to his aid, and Binks’ actions to help teenagers saved many Salem children from ending up in the same early grave as his sister. The story of Hocus Pocus 2 may benefit from repeating the dynamics of the immortal talking black cat in the original, but the right decision was made that this character would not be Thackery Binks.