The Spectrum Retreat, new free game on Epic Games Store: how to download it on PC

The Spectrum Retreat: Epic Games Store selects The Spectrum Retreat as the newest free game available in their weekly rotation. We tell you how to download it. The Spectrum Retreat lands in the free games promotion on the Epic Games Store. The title is part of the weekly rotation on July 1, 2021. This independent adventure based on puzzle completion will be available for redemption until July 8 at 17:00 CEST. That day two games will take the witness: Ironcast and Bridge Constructor The Walking Dead.

“The Spectrum Retreat is a challenging first-person puzzle game set in the near future. You wake up in the Penrose Hotel, a peaceful and bewildering refuge from the outside world. You are a very important guest, to the point that your whole life is present in the corridors and rooms of the Penrose ”, explains the editor, Ripstone, in her official profile.

We must remind you that this version of the game does not have content restrictions. As with all free games released on the Epic Games Store, once you redeem it it will remain forever attached to your digital library.

Then we leave you the link that will take you to your profile in the store, where you will proceed to the exchange. In the event that you do not have a registered account, we will tell you in 8 simple steps how to proceed with the download.

How to Download The Spectrum Retreat for Free on PC

To download The Spectrum Retreat you need an account on the Epic Games Store.

If you don’t have one, you can sign up for free here.

Fill in the different fields (name, surname, username, email address and password) and choose if you want to receive commercial information.

Accept the terms of service and follow the steps to activate your account.

Activate the two-step verification process.

Once you have access, enter the link above in this news and redeem your copy of The Spectrum Retreat.

If you don’t have the PC client, download it at this link.

You will now have access to your library of games.