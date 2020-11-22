The spectacular trailer for your documentary ‘Giving Voice’

Netflix presents ‘Giving Voice’ with Viola Davis and Denzel Washington Award-Winning Documentary of the Works of Playwright August Wilson

Denzel Washington and Viola Davis star in the Netflix documentary “Giving Voice.” Some movie fans may be more familiar with August Wilson’s work thanks to Denzel Washington’s adaptation of his play, ‘Fences’, in 2016.

Washington is also serving as producer on “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” another adaptation of Wilson’s work starring Viola Davis. They both appear in ‘Giving Voice’, a new documentary that follows six students appearing in the August Wilson Monologue Competition, celebrating the playwright’s work.

Wilson is best known for The Century Cycle, which features 10 works that focus on the lives and experiences of black people who lived in America in the 20th century. This documentary was screened at Sundance in January, where it won an audience award. La Verdad Noticias brings a synopsis of this shocking documentary.

Giving Voice ’Synopsis

“Giving Voice” follows the emotional journey of six students as they progress through the August Wilson Monologue Competition, an event celebrating one of America’s greatest playwrights.

Every year, thousands of students from twelve cities across the United States perform the Pulitzer Prize winner’s work (“Fences,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Background”) for a take on Broadway.

Directors Jim Stern and Fernando Villena capture students discovering themselves and the world around them through Wilson’s “Century Cycle,” a canon of ten works portraying the African-American experience of the 20th century. Executive producer Viola Davis , along with “Fences” co-star Denzel Washington.



