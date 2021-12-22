The Spectacular Spider-Man 3: Fans Campaign For The Sequel

Spider-Man 3: If you’ve managed to watch Spider-Man: No Return Home, then you know that some rumors were right and that several landmark characters in the Marvel franchise return to help Tom Holland’s Spider face the threats of the multiverse.

In addition to many references, the film also made Peter Parker fans want to see an actor return to the MCU with a possible Spectacular Spider-Man 3: Andrew Garfield.

That’s exactly what fans have been asking Sony on social media with #MakeTASM3 (Make The Amazing Spider-Man 3).

“Please [Sony] do The Amazing Spider-Man 3! Andrew Garfield loves Spider-Man so much.”