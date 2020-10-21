The Spanish Federation of Video Game Born

As a non-sports and non-profit entity, this organization seeks to add value to video game and electronic sports players in Spain.

This October 20, the Spanish Federation of Videogame and Esports Players (FEJUVES) was born. With the aim of supporting the sector of electronic sports and other video game players in Spain, this non-profit organization seeks to serve as a meeting point to collaborate and represent players with objectives and the desire to be supported by an entity.

The number of professional electronic sports players in video games continues to advance at a good pace with clubs at the national level, but with international projection. With this, FEJUVES will serve as a representation platform where to make known needs, criteria, recommendations and objectives, so that the federation will be able to propose long-term initiatives to continue growing.

Representation platform for video game players in Spain

We are talking about a group of more than 15 million players throughout Spain, according to data provided by the AEVI Video Game Industry Yearbook. It should be said that FEJUVES is a non-sports entity that shares the position of the industry at an independent level, “for this reason, the Federation will work with everyone generating lines of collaboration to try to achieve the objectives set”, they declare.

Marco Antonio Ramos, president of FEJUVES points out the following on the occasion of this announcement: “We will work for and for the players, hand in hand with all the players, launching different initiatives that promote their healthy habits, ethical values ​​and competitiveness. Setting strong and stable pillars will contribute to strengthening the sector by improving its potential, competitiveness and capacity. We are very excited about the project, since we have before us a unique opportunity to make the sector grow. ”

Registering in FEJUVES is completely free through fejuves.es and has a series of advantages when purchasing products related to gaming. In addition, this organization wants to demonstrate its social commitment at all times because “we are aware that there are a large part of young players and, therefore, initiatives that promote ethical values ​​in play and competition, as well as healthy habits” .



