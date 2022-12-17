The “SOS” SZA Could Include Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Others.

According to a new documentary, SZA’s recently released second album “SOS” could include collaborations with artists such as Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and others.

“SOS” shows how SZA teams up with the likes of Phoebe Bridgers (“Ghost in the Car”), Travis Scott (“Open Arms”) and Don Toliver (“Used”). The final song of the album “Forgiveless” features the late Wu-Tang Clan rapper Ol’ Dirty Bastard.

However, a recently released behind-the-scenes video titled “SOS: Where the Hell Have You Been?” shows that at some point SZA was considering further collaboration.

In one of the scenes of the documentary, a board with potential features is shown, which lists such characters as Doja Cat, Drake, Finneas, Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Halsey, Harry Styles and Kacey Musgraves.

According to the SZA board, collaborations with Kendrick Lamar, Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler, The Creator and Rosalia were also considered.

Before the release of “SOS”, SZA confirmed that the record could have included more features, but the artists “did not appear”. In an interview, SZA said that the collaborations were the result of “DM and begging people.”

“Sometimes people turn their poems over, and sometimes they don’t. And many people simply did not turn to their poems, but I am grateful to the one who did it,” she explained. SZA went on to say that she didn’t take it personally because “for a lot of these people, I didn’t include my verse [either], so I can’t get too angry.”

Speaking to NME about working with SZA, Phoebe Bridgers said: “It all happened so fast. I’m not used to it in the pop music world because vinyl isn’t that important until much later, it’s just like, “Do you want to be on this record? Okay, it will be released next week,” which I really like. I like this runtime.”

“Personally, I’ve been working on stuff for so long that it takes me years to make albums,” Bridgers continued. “I like to be involved, I like to look at someone else’s world from this angle. She’s definitely my favorite rapper, [and] this record is insane.”

SZA also announced a 17-day North American tour in support of “SOS”. The show starts on February 21 in Columbus and ends on March 22 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.