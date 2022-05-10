The Sopranos: The worst episode of this iconic HBO series according to fans

The Sopranos marked a before and after in the history of subscription television and even with more than 20 years on it, it is still a masterpiece within the genre. The plot based on the experiences of an Italian mafia family installed in New Jersey, and the difficulties that arise both at home and in the criminal organization, was on the air for 6 seasons and with 86 episodes there are always a couple of them that it is not liked by the public.

Produced by the great David Chase, The Sopranos stood out for the masterful performances of its cast in which they were the main characters: James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano, his wife Carmela Soprano, played by the great actress Edie Falco and their two children, Meadow (Jamie-Lynn Sigler) and Anthony Junior (Robert Iler). They also highlighted characters such as the one that Vincent Pastore had to play, “Big Pussy” Bonpensiero, his nephew and protégé Christopher Moltisanti, played by Michael Imperioli and the psychologist Dr. Jennifer Melfi (Lorraine Bracco).

For fans of The Sopranos, all chapters have their reason for being and skipping even a single episode of the beloved series could be considered a crime worthy of “beating”, but there are certainly some that did not have the same acceptance and that is why in this series they were especially harsh in their criticism of a couple of them.

Each episode was loaded with the mystique of this mobster drama, which caused a stir due to the theme addressed and the ruthlessness of its production, which could not be expected otherwise from Chase, who has been known for making this type of program and definitely , The Sopranos is his epic that earned him numerous Emmy awards.

In the background of the episodes was the 05×07 called In Camelot, and a Reddit user commented “in my last two repetitions because it is very embarrassing, but this time I force myself to watch it. And I realize there’s a lot going on in this episode!” However, in that discussion there were responses regarding this particular episode as it was necessary to see when Tony meets his father’s old partner to fully understand the Tony Soprano’s character who has unresolved problems with his mother and in that chapter the conflicts of the role can be understood.

Other nominees as the worst episodes of The Sopranos were the 03×11 called Pine Barrens; also the 06×16 baptized as Chasing him; and the 01×10 called A success is a success. In this chapter Adriana (Drea de Matteo) tries to venture into music through a band, but the plot gets complicated when Christopher (Michael Imperioli) gets involved. A Reddit user wrote:

“I guess it’s not very important to the plot, but there are some great lines (both funny and serious).”