The sophomore Nothing wireless headphones will be released on November 4 at a price of $99.

Another transparent design from Nothing

What just happened? Nothing’s most advanced audio product to date is now available for pre-order. Ear (stick) represents Nothing’s second attempt to create wireless headphones. Aesthetically, they are not much different from Ear headphones (1) with transparent inserts, earbud-shaped earbuds and soft tips.

Inside you will find special 12.6mm dynamic drivers with PEN diaphragm (polyethylene naphthalate) + PU (polyurethane). Unlike the company’s first headphones, which were tuned by Teenage Engineering, Nothing took on the task of tuning the Ear (stick) sound.

Headphones with Bluetooth 5.2 support have dimensions of 29.8 mm (height), 18.8 mm (width) and 18.4 mm (depth) and weigh 4.4 grams. They are equipped with three high-definition microphones that work together with noise reduction algorithms. The push controls on the headphones allow the user to adjust the volume and handle voice calls.

Other noteworthy features include IP54 dust, water and sweat protection, in-ear detection, and compatibility with Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair.

The battery life is estimated at seven hours in listening mode or up to three hours in talk mode without recharging. Taking into account the battery charging case, you can expect a total of up to 29 hours of listening and 12 hours of talk time. The case is charged via USB-C, and it takes a little more than nine hours to fully charge.

Nothing’s Ear headphones (sticks) are available for pre-order from today with white accents. The company also collaborates with selected fashion and design brands for a limited edition, which will take place on October 28. Detailed information on where to find them can be found on the Nothing website.

For everyone else, the buds can be pre-ordered online for $99 before launching on November 4.

It’s worth mentioning the fact that Nothing recently raised the price of Ear(1) from $99 to $149. CEO Carl Pei said this was due to increased costs, despite the fact that the price increase happened right before the new buds became available for pre-order at $99.