It’s Christmas season again, which means it’s time for Mariah Carey to shine again. The eternal pop culture phenomenon of the popular singer “All I Want For Christmas Is You” rises in the charts every time December comes. He is currently back at number one on the Hot 100 charts, and for good reason. This is a festive anthem of well-being, but, unfortunately, these good vibrations do not apply to those who participated in the creation of the song.

The song All I Want For Christmas Is You was co-written with Mariah Carey and veteran songwriter Walter Afanasyev, but what exactly co-authorship means depends entirely on who you’re talking to. Carey has been giving interviews over the years in which she talked about how to put together a song and come up with a melody. Usually in this story she fiddles with the keyboard, but if you ask Afanasyev, it’s a “tall tale”.

The producer and songwriter appeared on the Hot Takes podcast & Deep Dives (opens in new tab) and were extremely dismissive of Carey’s claims that he understood it on the piano. In fact, he said her story doesn’t stand up to criticism because she “doesn’t play anything.” Here’s part of what basically lasted a good five minutes when he called BS…

She doesn’t play anything. She doesn’t play keyboards or piano. She doesn’t understand music, doesn’t know chord changes and music theory or anything like that. She does not know the reduced chord from the minor seventh chord to the major seventh chord… To claim that she wrote a very complex chord structure with her finger on a Casio keyboard when she was a little girl is kind of a tall tale.

Now, in the interests of fairness, there are a few things in Mariah Carey’s favor. Both she and Afanasyev agree that she wrote basically all the lyrics and contributed to the melody, which, whichever way you look at it, is a significant contribution to the song. She also mentioned Afansiev in an interview, and when she told this story to Amazon Music back in 2019, she said very bluntly that she doesn’t play the piano very well.

However, Afanasyev clearly feels that she is downplaying his role in creating All I Want For Christmas Is You, and he claims that copyright explains it better than he could.

We’re not Lennon and McCartney, and we had some kind of written agreement that no matter if you or I wrote it, it would be just the two of us.

It should also be noted here that there is more to this backstory than just some disagreement about this song. Carey and Afanasyev worked together a lot at the beginning of Carey’s career, writing dozens of songs together. At the time, she was married to music mogul Tommy Mottola, who was 21 years her senior. The marriage broke up by the end of the 90s amid a flood of accusations, and Afanasyev continued to work with Mottola, and Carey moved on to new producers. The co-authors have not spoken for more than twenty years, which is probably why their stories have diverged so far from each other.

Once you remove all the discarded wrapping paper and put away all the shiny gifts (and lawsuits), both Carey and Afanasyev still admit that the other played a role in shaping how the song ended, and in the spirit of Christmas, these are what questions. 99.9 percent of all musicals struggle all their lives and never create a song that everyone listens to and loves like “All I Want For Christmas Is You”. Each participant should be proud of himself for creating something that lasts a long time and brings happiness to so many people, regardless of whether one wrote 51% and the other 49%.