The son of TikTok star Ophelia Nichols was fatally wounded 1 day before his 19th birthday: “I have this hatred in my heart”

After the shocking death of her son, TikTok star Ophelia Nichols is trying to use her online influence to track down the details of the shooting.

Celebrity Deaths in 2022: The Stars We’ve Lost

“My little baby would have turned 19 today, but he was taken from me last night,” Nichols, 40, said in an emotional video on Saturday, June 25, referring to her late son Randon Lee. “I took it from my children, my husband, and our family. My son was killed. He was shot, and there’s hatred in my heart that I don’t recognize because I’ve never hated anyone.”

In the clip, a social media personality asked her followers to help find information about people who may be involved. “This man took my son’s life. He was only 18 years old, it was the best part of someone’s life. And I know that they are in my city. They’re there. They live and breathe there when my son is not there,” she continued.

The Most Shocking Celebrity Deaths of All Time

Nichols noted that an online platform could allow her to find details about her son’s death.

“The rumors have already spread, and I’m just being overwhelmed with messages. And I need everyone to know. But I’m making this video for a reason. Because I need your help. I’ve never asked you for anything, but I need your help with this. Almost 7 million people have subscribed to me. Someone has to know something,” she said, crying. “Someone knows who did this to my child. And I’m asking for someone’s help. Anyone’s help. This is my son.”

Celebrities who have abandoned social networks

In the comments section of the post, Nichols later offered an update on the case, writing: “We have just been told that we have a lead on two people. I hope they will see this video and find out what they have done to my family.”

According to Alabama’s WKRG, Nichols explained to them that her son had been shot at a gas station before leaving for a second gas station, where he was found dead. A detective from the Pritchard Police Department said today in a statement on Monday, June 27 that the case is “still under investigation and authorities are unable to provide any additional details at this time.”