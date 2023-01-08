The son of the director of “Romeo and Juliet” Franco Zeffirelli criticized actors Olivia Hussey and Leonard Whiting for suing Paramount Studios for child abuse because of a nude scene in the 1968 film.

Hussey and Whiting were 15 and 16 years old, respectively, when the film was shot, and they claimed that Zeffirelli forced them to act out a sex scene in the nude, despite initially telling them that there would be no nudity, and instead they would wear flesh-colored jumpsuits. Zeffirelli allegedly told them that “the movie would fail” if they didn’t act out the nude scene.

According to the lawsuit, Zeffirelli showed the two actors where the camera would be located and assured them that no nudity would be captured or made public. The lawsuit then claimed that the director was dishonest in this case and that Whiting and Hussey were filmed naked without their knowledge.

The two actors, who are now in their 70s, are said to be seeking damages “which are believed to exceed $500 million [£415 million].” They claim to have endured “mental suffering and emotional suffering” in the 55 years since Romeo and Juliet came out, and as a result lost their acting jobs because both had only limited careers in the industry.

Tony Marinozzi, who is the business manager of both actors, said: “What they were told and what happened were two different things.

“They trusted Franco. At the age of 16, as actors, they took the initiative so that he would not violate their trust. Franco was their friend, and honestly, at 16, what are they doing? There are no options. There was no #MeToo.”

Now Zeffirelli’s son Pippo, who is also president of the Franco Zeffirelli Foundation, said in a statement that the sex scene was “far from pornography” [via The Guardian].

“Zeffirelli himself was accused of reactionary precisely because he spoke out against pornography again and again,” he added. “The nude images in the film express beauty, transmission, I would even say sincerity of mutual return and do not contain any painful feeling.”

Zeffirelli said he believed the film’s producers John Brabourne and Anthony Havelock-Allan had received consent forms from the actors’ parents.

“It is a shame to hear that today, 55 years after filming, two elderly actors, who mostly owe their fame to this film, wake up and declare that they have been subjected to abuse that has caused them anxiety and emotional discomfort for years,” he continued.

“It seems to me that all these years they have always maintained an attitude of deep gratitude and friendship to Zeffirelli, releasing hundreds of interviews about the happy memory of their very successful experience, crowned with worldwide success.”

Zeferelli also said that Hussey continued to work on his father’s miniseries “Jesus of Nazareth,” and Whiting attended his funeral in 2019.

“Nude images of minors are illegal and should not be exhibited,” the actors’ lawyer Solomon Gresen previously said [via Variety]. “They were very young naive children of the 60s who did not understand what was waiting for them. Suddenly, they became famous at a level they didn’t even expect, and in addition, they were insulted in such a way that they didn’t know how to deal with it.”

Hussey and Whiting each received a Golden Globe for their roles in the film. One of Franco Zeferelli’s most successful films, Romeo and Juliet, also won two Oscars.

NME has reached out to a representative of Whiting and Hussey for comment.