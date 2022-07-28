The son of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, Deacon, is now going to play, and there is a photo

Fans of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe enjoyed watching their children Ava and Deacon grow up and look just like the stars of “Cruel Games”. While parents may disagree with fans about which child looks like which parent, the vibrations of the doppelgangers are still striking. Apparently, not only looks are important in the family, since the son of the former couple, Deacon Phillippe, is going to make his debut in the popular teen Netflix novel “I’ve Never Been”, and he shared a photo before his first role.

The youngest child of the famous couple, who were married from 1999 to 2006, celebrated Deacon’s 18th birthday last fall, and fans could only hope that acting was included in his plans after graduation. The budding actor took to Instagram Stories to share an image from the 3rd season of Never Have I Ever, ahead of the premiere, which will be released to Netflix subscribers on Friday, August 12.

Well, it would be easy to isolate him from the composition, wouldn’t it? There is no doubt that Deacon is a descendant of Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon, and it will definitely be interesting to see what kind of drama his character brings to the Netflix series.

Deacon Phillippe will join the cast of “I’ve Never Been” starring Parker, a newcomer to the orbit of Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), Netflix announced (via people). Parker is reportedly a member of a rival debate team from a wealthy private school. His lifestyle offers him certain advantages that allow him to survive as a student, so he is always ready to party.

A rich private school student who is always ready for a party? No, this role does not feel the vibrations of Cruel intentions at all. Although Parker’s path will certainly be different from that of his parents in the cult film of the 90s, it will be interesting to see what the character adds to the already complex world of Devi, Paxton and the rest.

The second season of Mindy Kaling’s creation finally ended—at least for now—the debate between Ben’s team (Jaren Lewisohn) and Paxton’s team (Darren Barnett) when Devi became Paxton’s girlfriend. However, there is definitely something else in the third season of this love triangle, Kaling confirmed after Eleanor (Ramona Young) told Ben that Devi originally wanted to choose him. Lawson himself said Ben would have an “internal conflict” over whether to continue his relationship with Anisa (Megan Suri) or follow his heart back to Devi.

Among other things, what we’ve learned about season 3 of Never Have I Ever is that it won’t be the end of the popular series, as Mindy Kaling has announced that “the fourth and final season” has been approved for release next year.

Be on the lookout for Deacon Phillip when "I've Never Been" returns with season 3 on Friday, August 12