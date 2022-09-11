The son of a former NFL star Dominates His College football game today

Good afternoon, Marvin Harrison Jr.

The son of a Hall of Fame member puts up video game numbers in Ohio State’s Week 3 game against Arkansas State.

In three quarters, the player scored seven catches for 184 yards and three points.

The Buckeyes offense recovered from its sluggish performance against Notre Dame by hanging an easy 45 on the Red Wolves.

C.J. Stroud threw the ball for 351 yards and scored four touchdowns in just 24 attempts. Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka also joined in the fun, making four catches and running for 118 yards.

With Alabama in a tough spot in Austin, this win could put Ohio State back in the top 2.