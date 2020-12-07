The Son: A Wild West Tale, analysis: stealth strategy game

We analyze The Son: A Wild West Tale, where we will have to undertake a very stealthy journey to explore, hide and find our mother.

A title that undoubtedly arouses interest and makes an impression as soon as you see it set in the spaghetti-western subgenre, it was presented at the PC Gaming Show 2019 and, since then, no relevant news has appeared about this casual game until its launch last year. December 3. The Son: A Wild West Tale has been developed by the German studio Honig Studios together with Quantumfrog and comes from HandyGames, the subsidiary of THQ Nordic. A story that deals with the reunion, we will have to be as cautious as possible to discover a way out, sneak out and find our mother, who has wanted to protect us by moving away from her, but it was not the best decision. Among monks and bandits who get in our way, we will hide, we will explore, we will be mischievous and without any violence and with great stealth we will escape from all of them.

A picture is worth a thousand words

The love of a mother for her child can be an extremely great love, and in this game we can be the protagonists of how protection and affection for a child is above anything else. It all starts when this little family is attacked by bandits on their farm, wiping out all of it and causing them to have to escape, frankly a true story from the Old West. In this case, the mother decides to leave The Son in an isolated monastery in order to protect him and make her feel safer. However, she does not know that her son, a six-year-old boy, is the most mischievous, daring and courageous who will risk his life to decide to escape the dangers of his world. As you overcome your challenges, you will gain self-confidence and cunning, getting more ideas to overcome all your enemies.

In El Hijo we will have to learn to be as stealthy as possible, where violence will not be present, but the strategy to know how to hide and go totally unnoticed. This game is the clear example that we do not need cinematics to appear with lines of dialogue full of content that try to tell us the whole story behind, but rather that each image it presents, the context that places us and the gestures of each character they will be enough to put us in the game. Still, the story is what it is, don’t expect any unexpected twists or clues to appear, just help this mother and her son and enjoy an adventure in the west.

Merge with your surroundings and learn to be stealthy

In this game its playability predominates with all those mechanics that allow us to be as strategic as possible and achieve our objective. Being stealthy is not an easy task, but if our surroundings are in our favor we will play with a greater advantage. This is how Honig Studios wanted to present El Hijo, as well as helping us to enjoy each map we come across. Our way of walking will always be in stealth, but if we try to arrive on time we can run without looking back, although this will attract much more attention. However, our bird’s eye view will help us to discover the vision cones that the opponents present and also to be able to see useful objects that are nearby. Hiding inside a jar, jumping over obstacles, getting into a car, even moving at the same time as a bison, will be some ways not to be seen by anyone.

Thanks to the scenarios as linear as the rooms of the monastery, they will help us find a mechanic that will be rewarding for our hiding place, the lights and the shadows. We can merge with our surroundings, thanks to the fact that the adversaries can see us in the light, but in the shadows we will be totally hidden and their field of vision will not reach us. However, if we are fully aware of our enemies, sometimes semitransparent cones will appear indicating that obstacles ahead partially block vision, so we can duck and go stealthily to the next point. Undoubtedly, in each level we will have to study the entire area to plan our strategy and advance without being seen, for this the game will help us with multiple control points that are very appreciated. Also, we will not be alone and we will not be the only child that appears on the map. As collectibles we will have “child inspiration”, which will consist of finding children who are treated as slaves, motivating them to strengthen their will and, sometimes, receiving small gifts for our mission.



