The Solar System Is Protected From Cosmic Radiation

According to the model created by NASA scientists by examining data from three different space missions, the heliosphere, which protects the Solar System from radiation in the interstellar medium, looks like a non-swollen croissant, not a comet.

Similar to the ozone layer that the Earth has to protect from harmful radiation from the Sun, the Solar System also has a heliosphere to protect it from harmful radiations in the interstellar environment.

Although the heliosphere, formed by charged particles scattered by the sun, tends to swell with the effect of the solar wind, it is in partial equilibrium with the effect of interstellar radiation.

According to new research, the heliosphere has a shape like

Until now, scientists thought the heliosphere had an oval nose-like head and a tail that was elongated by the influence of the interstellar medium. In other words, according to scientists’ estimates, the Solar System was a giant comet.

Analyzing data from the Voyager, Cassini, and New Horizons missions, scientists at NASA found that the heliosphere was more like a non-puffed croissant, or a crescent, rather than a comet.

Until now the heliosphere was thought to have such a shape.

Using the expressions “The shape of the heliosphere is one of the important parts of the puzzle in the search for life on other worlds”, NASA stated that galactic cosmic rays can end life on Earth, so the heliosphere has a great importance in the existence of life.

Stating that knowing how the heliosphere protected the Solar System and what changes it has undergone in the past is of great importance in discovering other star systems that can support life, NASA stated that knowing how our own star system is protected can determine which stars we should seek life in.



