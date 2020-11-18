The smartphone with the best screen has been announced

The biggest claims of smartphones on the screen side are “not being scratched” or “breaking” because they are said to be more durable. Evaluating many variables such as these, DisplayMate announced the smartphone model with the best display.

IPhone 12 Pro Max becomes the smartphone with the best display

It was previously announced that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is the smartphone with the best display. Note 20 Ultra transfers the flag to the iPhone 12 Pro Max model. The screen of the most powerful iPhone model was recorded with A +. The phone does not reach this title easily. DisplayMate evaluates variables such as color gamut, color accuracy, color shifts, densities, and spectra. It is stated that the iPhone 12 Pro Max model has a low reflectance rate and attracts attention with its high contrast.

Compared to the iPhone 11 Pro Max, there is an increase of up to 10 percent on the screen side. iPhone 12 Pro Max has a Super Retina XDR OLED display and a size of 6.7 inches with a resolution of 2778 x 1284. The phone can reach up to 1,200 nits on the brightness side. The phone also has some advantages with True Tone and Dolby Vision.

Specifications of iPhone 12 Pro Max

Display: 6.7 inches – 1284 x 2778 pixels – OLED – Super Retina XDR

Processor: Apple A14 Bionic

RAM and Storage: 6 GB RAM – 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB

Rear camera: 12 MP wide angle OIS (f / 1.6) – 12 MP telephoto (f / 2.2) – 12 MP ultra wide angle (f / 2.4) – LIDAR

Front camera: 12 MP (f / 2.2)

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, 5G

Other features: Stereo sound system, 20W fast charging, 7.5W Qi wireless charging, 15W MagSafe wireless charging, IP68

Size and weight: 7.4mm thick – 160.8mm length – 78.1mm wide – 226 grams weight



