The smartphone with the best display has changed

Samsung’s newest flagship phone is under DxOMark’s review for screen performance. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra received the title of the best screen smartphone with DxOMark result.

On the other hand, the previous owner of this title was Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Thus, Samsung maintained its top position with the S21 Ultra.

Samsung stands out with its dominance in DxOMark

In January, as part of Unpacked 2021, Samsung unveiled its new flagships. Performance tests of phones with assertive features were also a matter of curiosity. A strong response came from the S21 Ultra to one of these question marks.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra topped with DxOMark display test. The device, which is the smartphone with the best screen, managed to get 91 points from the test. At the same time, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is in the second place of the list.

On the other hand, the screen features of the S21 Ultra were also remarkable on paper. The device has a 6.8-inch QHD + (1440 x 3200) resolution HDR10 + supported Dynamic AMOLED display. Offering 2x adaptive refresh, the panel automatically adjusts itself at values ​​between 10-120 Hz, saving power. There is also eye comfort protection on the screen. The brightness of the device with the title of the best screen phone was 1.500 nits.

S21 Ultra features