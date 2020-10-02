The smart bracelet Sony Wena 3 is launched!

Sony introduced the smart watch Wena Wrist in 2017. Sony, which is also known for its smart watch appearance and positioned as a wristband, now comes up with a different device. The smart bracelet Sony Wena 3 was launched in Japan. Smart bracelet Sony Wena 3 features and price:

Sony has launched the Wena 3, the third generation of its smart bracelet. It is thin in design and offers it to use with straps that are stylish by those who want, and those who want to use in sports style. In addition to leather, metal and silicon preferences, these smart wristbands, which first appeared in crowdfunding, look very stylish.

This device, announced by Sony for Japan, managed to attract attention in a short time after it was released in crowdfunding. The mechanical structure, which is added in design to capture the traditional watch look, turns the bracelet into a semi-smart watch.

Compared to the Wena Active, this smart bracelet is 30 percent smaller and 2.5 mm thicker. The bracelet, which has a curved screen design, has a claim of durability on the screen side. It is stated that it will withstand a 90 cm drop. It is underlined that the device, which is said to use glass graphite on the screen side, has gone through 20 different processes for this screen.

Apart from that, the smart bracelet comes with 5 ATM water resistance, which is usually found in any wearable device these days. The device, which includes an accelerometer and dual optical heart rate sensors, allows users to track their daily activities, measure heart rate and track sleep data.

Sony emphasizes that it is supported by a unique algorithm for daily health monitoring. It is said that the bracelet, which includes the “MAMORIO” notification function, offers a week of use with a single charge. The metal version of the bracelet costs $ 314, the upper version $ 333, and the silicone / leather versions $ 228 and $ 285, respectively.



