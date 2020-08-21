The small but powerful Technopc Nano H485 is on sale!

Technopc, one of the local technology manufacturers, introduced its compact mini computer Technopc Nano H485 Mini PC for people who have limited space!

Technopc Nano H485 is on sale!

Nano H485 Mini PC, which is developed for users who have space problems and therefore want to use a computer with a small design, but also want a powerful system, is launched.

When we look at the technical specifications of the product, the H485, powered by 9th generation Intel processor and 2600 MHz DDR4 memory, provides convenience especially in corporate use. Focusing on users who want high performance in tight spaces, the new model makes corporate life easier.

Technopc H485 Technical Specifications

Operating System Supports Windows 10 / Linux / FreeDOS

Processor Support Intel 9th generation (max 65w)

Memory Support Max 32 GB DDR4 2600 MHz

Storage M.2 supports 2260/2280 – SATA – PCIe SSD

Graphics Card Intel UHD Graphics

Audio Realtek ALC662 / 2 Channel HD

Network Gigabit LAN – 802.11a / b / g / n / ac – Bluetooth 4.2

Case Metal Power 120 W Adapter

Dimensions 198mm x 185mm x 47mm

Additional Features

Ability to display images to 2 different screens at the same time

Continuous operation with 100% solid capacitors

Vesa connection kit

Kensington Lock



