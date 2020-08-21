The small but powerful Technopc Nano H485 is on sale!

Technopc, one of the local technology manufacturers, introduced its compact mini computer Technopc Nano H485 Mini PC for people who have limited space!
Technopc Nano H485 is on sale!
Nano H485 Mini PC, which is developed for users who have space problems and therefore want to use a computer with a small design, but also want a powerful system, is launched.
When we look at the technical specifications of the product, the H485, powered by 9th generation Intel processor and 2600 MHz DDR4 memory, provides convenience especially in corporate use. Focusing on users who want high performance in tight spaces, the new model makes corporate life easier.
Technopc H485 Technical Specifications
- Operating System Supports Windows 10 / Linux / FreeDOS
- Processor Support Intel 9th generation (max 65w)
- Memory Support Max 32 GB DDR4 2600 MHz
- Storage M.2 supports 2260/2280 – SATA – PCIe SSD
- Graphics Card Intel UHD Graphics
- Audio Realtek ALC662 / 2 Channel HD
- Network Gigabit LAN – 802.11a / b / g / n / ac – Bluetooth 4.2
- Case Metal Power 120 W Adapter
- Dimensions 198mm x 185mm x 47mm
- Additional Features
- Ability to display images to 2 different screens at the same time
- Continuous operation with 100% solid capacitors
- Vesa connection kit
- Kensington Lock