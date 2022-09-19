The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim player and YouTuber Sidek has been killing Nazim every day for more than a year in a row. and many players disagree with his attitude and general hostility — one of the most unpopular characters in The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim, and many players disagree with his attitude and general hostility. Found in the Skyrim city of Whiterun, Nazim’s rudeness caused him to become the target of many dragonborn, although few can claim to have killed him as many times as Sidek.

Sidek killed Nazim every day, waiting for Bethesda to release the ancient scrolls 6. Sidek’s journey has already passed a year, and to celebrate this event, the YouTuber released a video compilation of every case when they killed Nazim over the past year. The video lasts almost 12 minutes, and it shows how Nazim dies 365 times in all sorts of creative ways.

Sidek continues to release videos of their Skyrim Dovakin killing Nazim in the days since the anniversary, but they have a long way to go if they are really going to stick with it until the release of Ancient Scrolls 6. At the time of writing this article, Ancient Scrolls 6 did not have a release date yet, and Bethesda is currently focused on on the development of his sci-fi open-world game starry.

Bethesda has announced that its next game after Starry will be Ancient Scrolls 6. If the field is released in 2023, as planned, this means that fans can expect that Ancient Scrolls 6 will be released in two to five years. Since the launch of Ancient Scrolls 3: Morrowind in 2002, the studio has taken so long to release a new major release, with the longest period of time between major new releases falling on the expectation of the game Fallout 76 stellar 2018 to 2023.

Assuming Bethesda adheres to this model, it seems that the earliest launch of ancient Scrolls 6 will be sometime in 2025, and the most recent in 2028. This is quite a long waiting time, and it means that there will be thousands more of Nazim’s deaths uploaded to Sidek’s YouTube channel. Fortunately, Skyrim is such a massive game with almost endless possibilities, especially when added to the mix of mods, that sidekicks should never run out of interesting ways to kill Nazim while they wait for the release of ancient Scrolls 6, whenever it is.

The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim — The anniversary edition has already been released for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.