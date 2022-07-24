The Skyrim player collects all the Dragon Priest masks without using fast movement

The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim has been in the hands of players for more than a decade. Despite the fact that DLC updates were released to the title, and gamers began to modify Skyrim, the game did not receive significant plot additions for many years. Indeed, Bethesda has most likely finished creating content for Skyrim, which means that dedicated players should have fun themselves. Some fans prefer to go through the game to the end, while others use mods. And others, like a recent Reddit user, prefer to complete Skyrim’s actions without any help from the gameplay.

Some of the most interesting game characters live in Skyrim. Combined with a powerful story and a unique setting, it’s not surprising that The Elder Scrolls 5 remains relevant after so many years. Indeed, fans love Skyrim so much that they decided to perform tedious tests, like a player who decided to collect all the dragon priest masks without moving quickly.

Reddit user Morlino recently posted a video on the Skyrim subreddit showing all the dragon priest masks their character owns. The title of the video contains a shocking statement stating that Morlino acquired dragon priest masks for 92 hours without using rapid movement. This meant going to Solstheim in Skyrim and endlessly wandering around the main map to complete your task. Nine masks can be used in the main game, although technically Skyrim includes fourteen.

Dragon Priest masks are very valuable in The Elder Scrolls V, providing players with useful abilities that can make it much easier to defeat difficult opponents. Among the most useful dragon priest masks are Konarik, which can boost players’ health and summon an allied priest, and Mirak, which grants gamers magic, which can be very useful for magicians. Dragon Priest masks in Skyrim are, in fact, one of the most powerful items that players can purchase. However, finding them is no small feat. For example, to find Konarik, fans must first find all the other masks. These difficult tasks prove how difficult Morlino’s task was.

Indeed, the video posted on Reddit is hardly the first of its kind. Players have been setting goals and objectives in ancient scrolls 5 for years. And, although it may seem unnecessary, the impracticality of Skyrim and its players are two parts of why the game is still popular after so many years. The ability to create adventures is really nothing but magic.

