The Skyrim multiplayer mod has already been released

Despite the fact that Bethesda has achieved tremendous success over the years with its extensive open-world role-playing games, none of them is as ubiquitous as The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. The popular fantasy role-playing game, which has repeatedly proven its value with a series of update packages after launch and re-releases on various platforms, remains a mainstay even today, almost 11 years after its first release.

Now, however, Skyrim is sure to get another round in the spotlight, as the game’s long-awaited cooperative multiplayer mod – Skyrim Together Reborn – is finally coming out in full. Described as a “real Skyrim multiplayer game”, Skyrim Together Reborn has already been tested with more than 30 players on the same server and in most cases provides a fairly stable gameplay.

The developers of Skyrim Together Reborn announced the release of this Skyrim multiplayer mod just a few days ago, finally, after a number of development problems and a complete restructuring of its code. The final result, however, seems really impressively comprehensive. While admittedly Skyrim Together Reborn contains bugs, it allows players to integrate other mods into their playthrough and synchronizes their progress across the board.

In many ways, Skyrim Together Reborn is similar to the previously released Elden Ring Seamless Co-Op mod in the sense that it makes the game a full-fledged and proper cooperative multiplayer game. Naturally, the version of the same concept in Skyrim is the more impressive option of the two, since it implements network functions in a game in which they never existed, while the Elden Ring mod simply repeated what had already happened.

Skyrim Together Reborn also shows how incredibly inventive community projects can be. Of course, some Skyrim players make their game funny if possible, but Together Reborn opens up a whole new way of playing. Of course, there are some caveats, the most obvious of which is that the Together Reborn mod only supports the latest updated builds of Skyrim Special Edition and Skyrim Anniversary Edition and will not be released for the VR version of the game.

It’s also worth noting that this Skyrim multiplayer mod is not as simple as, for example, many impressive Skyrim visual mods. While they replace assets and upload new content instead of the old one, Together Reborn has a whole list of rules that players should remember. For example, it is recommended that players create special characters to play together, because their single progress will sync with the progress of the host each time they connect, which will actually invalidate most of this.

The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim has already been released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series platforms.