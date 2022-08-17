The Skyrim add-on makes in-game Items Very Expensive

Despite the fact that The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim was released more than a decade ago, millions of fans still want to try on the role of Dragonborn. Bethesda’s 2011 release, considered one of the most famous open-world games, is still gaining momentum. Much of this longevity can be attributed to the modding community, which is relentlessly releasing new content, expanding an already rather huge world, or perhaps offering a small dose of reality.

At least, this was done by the user Nakano15. According to Gfinity, a new mod has been released that increases in-game prices for Skyrim, which makes it much more difficult to afford items and services. Although the description of the Nexus Mods does not indicate how much things have become more expensive, it mentions that items available in stores, overnight stays at a local hotel and crew rentals are now much more expensive. It’s hard to say if the modder intended this as a parody of the increase in the cost of living in the real world, or if he just complicates the situation a little.

There are some very expensive items in the base game that players can buy in Skyrim. Most of them include Daedric artifacts such as armor, and some accessories drop Dragonborn by tens of thousands of septims. However, many players like to be a more secretive character, thanks to which they can quickly earn some money by simply stealing from others or stealing items and selling them to the Thieves Guild. But it seems that the “Pricy Skyrim” add-on from Nakano15 intends to make it so that even the most professional hacker will have to work hard to afford life in Tamriel.

It is these things that help keep the epic RPG in the spotlight of games, despite the fact that at the moment it is already 11 years old. There are so many fantastic mods for Skyrim created by dedicated and talented people that you can go through everything from scratch and get a completely different experience.

In general, The Elder Scrolls series has an interesting enough ent to make the games seem even larger than their physical size. But vanilla passes are still limited. The fact that so many mods are constantly being released shows that there is much more potential in this 2011 release, and it gives players more options while they wait for news about the next installment of the multi-year franchise.

The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim is already available for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.