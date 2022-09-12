The Skull and Bones Helmet has huge potential

The Skull and Bones game from Ubisoft Singapore has been striving to take pirate action to a new level since its first announcement, and Helm will help players become pirates they can be proud of. Games such as Sea of Thieves and Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag have made the pirate experience one of the main ones on consoles in the last decade, and dashing action and ship battles have fallen in love with many gamers, so Ubisoft games have a clear audience.

Skull and Bones has received several new trailers on Ubisoft Forward, which focus on battles and a significant number of settings. As fans know, “Skull and Bones” was postponed several times after its initial announcement at E3 in 2017, presumably due to various conflicting goals of the game, which required major shifts in development. Ubisoft Singapore has worked hard to fix this, and Helm could be one of the keys to success.

Pirate Lairs of Skull and Bones

Players will unlock the Helmet after reaching a previously unknown level in the “Skull and Bones”, which will give them an operational base and their own pirate lair. No longer obeying the orders of other pirates, at this stage of the game players will be able to begin the ascent of their own career as a legendary pirate leader, gaining wealth and pirate fame in the Indian Ocean.

The huge number of customization options available in Helm makes this feature so intriguing. If done correctly, each player will have their own lair that truly reflects their identity as a pirate in Skull and Bones, showcasing their greatest triumphs and showing how they play the game. Since the narrative is limited in Skull and Bones, how the game allows players to define their own pirate identity can decide how successful the game’s launch will be. A personalized lair gives gamers something to fight for, defend, and invest in.

If a player wants to be a merchant first and accumulate wealth, his lair can serve as a base for operations for the production and transportation of illegal goods. Using the Helmet as a place to manage production, plan shipping routes, and set market prices will give the Helmet’s function real meaning and importance and separate it from the occasional pirate on the ship. Immersion can set Skull and Bones apart from competitors.

Perhaps the life of a pirate trader is not for some players, and they would prefer to plunder the open sea and get rich by acquiring wealth in any way available. In these cases, the Helmet can be a place to plan an attack strategy, manage ship fortifications and weapons, and safely store treasures until the opponent tries to capture them. The lair can also serve as a hub for managing quests and shared content in Skull and Bones, as well as a place to showcase and brag about the player’s biggest rewards and his most glorious victories, since no great pirate is devoid of selfishness.

The richness of the skull and bones

A potentially great feature for console players would be a sort of trophy box inside the helmet where players can view their unlocked achievements or trophies as real physical trophies in the game. It would be a great chance to show off and show off the players who have put a lot of effort into creating their pirate legacy. Selecting and displaying the most difficult trophies as the main example of the pirate captain’s achievements in his career is a small but pleasant way to highlight loyal players, especially in the first few months after the release of Skull and Bones.

It is important to remember that very little is known about the Helm function in Skull and Bones right now, despite the Ubisoft Forward content, but there are many features that over time can make it one of the best parts of the game. Regardless of what the Helmet eventually becomes, gamers will soon be able to own their own personalized pirate lair.

Skull and Bones is released on November 8 on PC, PS5, Stadia and Xbox Series X/S.