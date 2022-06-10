The sixth season of “Sharp Visors”: the creator explains the ending of Tommy Shelby

The sixth season of “Peaky Blinders” has just been released on Netflix, and fans will finally see how the Shelby family saga ends. The fifth season brought to the fore Tommy Shelby’s foiled plan to kill Oswald Mosley. Now the fans will see what will become of the gangster leader in this last chapter. Here’s what the show’s creator Stephen Knight says about Tommy’s ending.

Will Tommy Shelby die in season 6 of “Peaky Blinders”?

Many fans expect to see the death of Tommy Shelby in season 6 of “Sharp Visors”. So, is Tommy Shelby dying? The character is supposed to die at some point in the future, but the series leaves fans on an ambiguous note. National World notes that in the Season 6 finale, Tommy hosts a farewell dinner for family and friends before riding off on a white horse to die of illness. Earlier this season, Tommy found out that he has incurable tuberculosis.

Of course, there is a tie at the end. While Tommy is about to commit suicide due to his incurable illness, he discovers that the doctor who diagnosed him is friends with Oswald Mosley. In fact, Tommy does not have an incurable disease, since the doctor lied to him. While he confronts the doctor, Tommy eventually lets him live and instead decides to leave alone with a new uncertain future.

During an interview with Esquire, Cillian Murphy said that a fan begged him not to kill Tommy in the new season. “In the end I said: “I promise I won’t kill him,” the actor said.

Creator Stephen Knight Explains Tommy Shelby’s Ending

The creator of the sixth season of “Sharp Visors” Stephen Knight at the end told The New York Times about the fate of Tommy Shelby. Knight wanted to ponder the question of whether Tommy could be redeemed after fans had watched him do terrible things for six seasons.

“I always imagine that before the 1st episode of season 1, he put a gun to himself and decided, ‘Well, I’m not going to kill myself, I’m just going to do whatever I want,'” Knight explained. “There is a wonderful quote by Francis Bacon that because life is so meaningless, we could be extraordinary. Tommy doesn’t think it makes sense, he doesn’t think there’s a goal, he doesn’t think there’s a destination, he just does these things.”

By the end, however, Knight noted that Tommy was “coming back to life” step by step. “It’s like something frozen is thawing, but obviously this process is very painful,” Knight continued. “I think Season 6 asks the question: Is it possible to redeem Tommy Shelby? And I think the answer to this question will be given in the last 10 minutes.”

Cillian Murphy commented on what awaits his character next

What does Cillian Murphy think of Tommy Shelby by the end of season 6 of “Peaky Blinders”? The actor told Deadline that Tommy could eventually be “redeemed.”

“I couldn’t say for sure if the people themselves, the audience, felt it, because I just had to play the truth about what the story was and where the character ended up,” Murphy explained. “This whole redemption thing is so subjective, isn’t it?”

As for what’s next for Tommy, Murphy noted that he doesn’t know, as Stephen Knight “always surprises” him. “Whenever you read a script from him, it never happens the way you expected or what you thought might happen,” Murphy said. “Always, in fact, quite the opposite. I think he manages to undermine this gangster story very well. I don’t know, I really, really don’t know.”

